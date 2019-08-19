South Bend Cubs Play Three Games at Home this Week

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season, which includes three of the last six home games in the regular season.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Yu Darvish Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Yu Darvish bobblehead

Silver Slugger's Day: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game

Thursday, Augusts 22, vs Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long

Friday, August 23, vs Lansing Lugnuts, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

