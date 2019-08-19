Cougars Zoom Past Clinton

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (71-54, 36-20) scored six unanswered runs to break a 4-4 tie and beat the Clinton LumberKings (66-59, 33-23) 8-4 on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars extended their division lead to three games over the LumberKings.

The Cougars led after the first inning on Zack Shannon's RBI single. The LumberKings evened the score in the second on an error by centerfielder Kristian Robinson. A wild pitch gave Clinton the lead, 2-1. The Cougars tied it in the second on Tra Holmes' RBI single. In the fourth, Davis Bradshaw plated the final runs of the night with a two-run base hit.

The Cougars began their flurry in the bottom of the fourth. The Cougars tied the game with two runs, including Kristian Robinson breaking on a pitch in the dirt to race in from third base. In the sixth, Nick Dalesandro broke the 4-4 tie with an RBI single. The Cougars scored three runs in the seventh, all on wild pitches.

Andy Toelken (6-2) earned the win with 4.1 innings of relief. He allowed two unearned runs. Remey Reed (3-2) was hit with the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5.2 innings.

The Cougars and LumberKings play game four of the four-game series on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30. For tickets call 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.

