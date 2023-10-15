Toronto Marlies Wrap up Opening Weekend with Battle against Utica Comets

The Toronto Marlies continue their 5-game homestand with a game against the Utica Comets on Sunday. This will be the first of six matchups between the two clubs this season.

In the 2022-23 season, the Marlies were 5-1-0-0 against their divisional rivals. However, in the last five years, Toronto has an 8-6-0-0 record against the Comets.

Both teams head into Sunday's game with a loss. Toronto is coming off 5-4 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday, while Utica lost 4-3 in overtime to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday.

Players to watch on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann who had two goals and an assist in Saturday's game, and Logan Shaw who had two goals and two assists. On the Comets side, Cal Foote and Max Willman both lead the team with a goal and an assist.

"It was nice ... obviously we didn't like the result," said Head Coach John Gruden. "For me I got to learn a lot about our players. Probably got to learn a lot about me. It's one game and it's a stepping stone for us. I can tell you one thing it's very exciting for me."

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs and AHLTV.

