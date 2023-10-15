Blue Jackets Assign Forward Eric Robinson to Monsters
October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday the Blue Jackets assigned forward Eric Robinson to the Monsters. Robinson, who appeared in one game for the Blue Jackets this season, was designated a non-roster player by Columbus on Saturday and waived for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.
A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Bellmawr, NJ, Robinson, 28, supplied 37-44-81 with 40 penalty minutes in 260 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of seven seasons from 2017-23. In 59 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-20, Robinson logged 15-14-29 with 21 penalty minutes and a +5 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Robinson contributed 39-28-67 with 74 penalty minutes in 128 career NCAA appearances for Princeton University spanning four seaosns from 2014-18. Serving as the Tigers' captain in 2017-18, Robinson helped Princeton claim the 2017-18 ECAC Championship and was named to the ECAC's All-Tournament Team the same year. In 50 USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2013-14, Robinson supplied 8-16-24 with 24 penalty minutes and following the 2020-21 season, Robinson helped Team USA claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF World Championship.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2023
- Bears Take Down Monsters 5-2 to Get First Win of Season - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Matt Tomkins Becomes 150th IceHogs Alumni to Reach NHL - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Stop Calgary in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Drop Road Game to Marlies, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Game Day - CGY at MB - 10.15.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Top Line Leads T-Birds to Thrilling 4-3 Win over Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- It's All About the Shorties - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Trio of shorthanded goals sink Senators in 5-2 loss at Lehigh Valley - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Sign Zlodeyev to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Eric Robinson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Czarnik Recalled by Detroit, Aston-Reese Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Opening Weekend with Battle against Utica Comets - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Eric Robinson to Monsters
- Monsters Start The Season With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters
- Monsters Announce Team Captains for 2023-24 Season