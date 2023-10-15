Blue Jackets Assign Forward Eric Robinson to Monsters

October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday the Blue Jackets assigned forward Eric Robinson to the Monsters. Robinson, who appeared in one game for the Blue Jackets this season, was designated a non-roster player by Columbus on Saturday and waived for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Bellmawr, NJ, Robinson, 28, supplied 37-44-81 with 40 penalty minutes in 260 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of seven seasons from 2017-23. In 59 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-20, Robinson logged 15-14-29 with 21 penalty minutes and a +5 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Robinson contributed 39-28-67 with 74 penalty minutes in 128 career NCAA appearances for Princeton University spanning four seaosns from 2014-18. Serving as the Tigers' captain in 2017-18, Robinson helped Princeton claim the 2017-18 ECAC Championship and was named to the ECAC's All-Tournament Team the same year. In 50 USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2013-14, Robinson supplied 8-16-24 with 24 penalty minutes and following the 2020-21 season, Robinson helped Team USA claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF World Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.