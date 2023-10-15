Czarnik Recalled by Detroit, Aston-Reese Reassigned to Griffins
October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled center Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned left wing Zach Aston-Reese to the Griffins.
Czarnik has gotten off to a fast start, as he has scored a goal in the first two games of the campaign with a total of three points (2-1-3). A season ago, the 30-year-old posted 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing five points (3-2-5) in 29 contests with the Red Wings. The ninth-year veteran has amassed 50 points (18-32-50) in 171 NHL games and 265 points (97-168-265) in 272 AHL outings.
Aston-Reese made his Griffins debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles, posting two shots and an even plus-minus rating in a 3-2 victory. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and accumulated 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven pro seasons, Aston-Reese has totaled 307 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 46 points (18-28-46) and 74 penalty minutes in 63 appearances.
