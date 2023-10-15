Top Line Leads T-Birds to Thrilling 4-3 Win over Bruins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-1-0-0) overcame a subpar second period and battled their way to a 4-3 win over the Providence Bruins (0-1-0-1) on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center.

Vadim Zherenko got the nod in net for Springfield and picked up the win, stopping 38 shots on the afternoon. On the other end, Brandon Bussi got the start for Providence in the net, making 20 saves on 24 T-Birds attempts.

After a flurry of chances in the Providence zone about halfway through the first period, captain Matthew Peca got the T-Birds on the board first as he knocked a rebound home at the 7:48 mark. On a seemingly harmless play, Wyatt Kalynuk wristed a point shot toward Bussi, who appeared like he would squeeze it in the glove to get a whistle. Instead, the puck popped out of his trapper, and Springfield kept the puck in the zone the next half minute, culminating in the goal by Peca, which came as a sixth attacker was jumping on the ice following a delayed Providence penalty.

Peca's first goal of the season would be the only tally of the period, as the T-Birds marched back to their dressing room with a 1-0 lead. Nathan Walker picked up a point for a second straight day, getting credit for the primary helper, while Dylan Coghlan accrued his first point as a T-Bird with the secondary assist.

Providence had a golden opportunity to score five minutes into the second frame when Vincent Arseneau took advantage of a turnover and found teammate Joey Abate in the slot, but Abate's shot nailed the post and the score remained 1-0.

The T-Birds had a golden opportunity of their own to capitalize on with 7:28 to go in the second after Zachary Bolduc intercepted an errant pass, but Bolduc just missed on the glove side of Bussi as the shot sailed over the crossbar.

John Farinacci finally got the P-Bruins on the board, hammering home a rebound past Zherenko on the power play, tying the game up at one apiece.

With just over a minute to play in the second, after an unforced giveaway in the defensive end by Springfield, the Bruins took advantage as Farinacci found Luke Toporowski for a one-timer in the slot, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead going into the dressing room.

It didn't take long for the T-Birds to get even in the third, as Walker recorded his second goal of the season just nine seconds into the period to open up the scoring, with Adam Gaudette and Calle Rosen getting credit with the assists.

Just 4:19 later, Bolduc joined the scoring party on a 2-on-1 rush as he rifled home a shot past Bussi on the blocker side. The first-round pick's first career pro goal made it a 3-2 game.

Providence did not go away quietly though, as Marc McLaughlin tipped in a Reilly Walsh point shot on a Bruins power play at the 13:21 mark, bringing the game to a 3-3 tie.

In need of another response, and with another delayed penalty situation, the top line delivered in the clutch. Finding a quiet area in the slot area, Gaudette snapped a perfect shot under the crossbar and recorded his first of the year and second point on the day, making it 4-3 with just 4:52 to go in the third.

Despite pulling their goalie and several dangerous scoring chances, Providence could not tie the score and the T-Birds escaped with their first victory of the year in thrilling fashion.

The T-Birds return to the MassMutual Center on Friday to complete their season-opening three-game homestand as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome.

