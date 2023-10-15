Gulls Top Ontario, 6-4

Storyline: Despite multi-point nights for three Ontario Reign (0-2-0) skaters Sunday, the San Diego Gulls (2-0-0) had the last laugh, coming from behind to earn their second straight victory of the weekend at Toyota Arena by a score of 6-4.

Ontario's offense was highlighted forward Ryan Francis, who scored his first career AHL goal in the first period, as well as forwards Alex Turcotte and Charles Hudon who each had a goal and an assist and a pair of assists from defender Joe Hicketts.

Highlights

Three Stars -

1. Jacob Perrault (SD)

2. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

3. Joe Hicketts (ONT)

W: Calle Clang

L: David Rittich

Next Game: Friday, October 20, 2023 at San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

