Gulls Top Ontario, 6-4
October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Despite multi-point nights for three Ontario Reign (0-2-0) skaters Sunday, the San Diego Gulls (2-0-0) had the last laugh, coming from behind to earn their second straight victory of the weekend at Toyota Arena by a score of 6-4.
Ontario's offense was highlighted forward Ryan Francis, who scored his first career AHL goal in the first period, as well as forwards Alex Turcotte and Charles Hudon who each had a goal and an assist and a pair of assists from defender Joe Hicketts.
Date: October 15, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Jacob Perrault (SD)
2. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
3. Joe Hicketts (ONT)
W: Calle Clang
L: David Rittich
Next Game: Friday, October 20, 2023 at San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena
San Diego Gulls' Tyson Hinds and Ontario Reign's Tyson Hinds in action
