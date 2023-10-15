Moose Stop Calgary in OT

The Manitoba Moose (1-1-0-0) rematched with the Calgary Wranglers (1-0-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 loss on Friday night.

Neither side found the back of the net in the first period. Both clubs had a single opportunity on the power play, but Collin Delia and Oscar Dansk turned away all opportunities faced. Delia, in his first start as member of the Moose, made nine total stops, while Dansk was credited with six of his own.

The Wranglers opened the scoring 1:45 into the middle frame. A quick passing play from Jeremie Poirier and Connor Zary sent the puck to the stick of Cole Schwindt. The forward launched it past a diving Delia for a 1-0 lead. Calgary added to its lead four minutes later. With the Wranglers on the power play, Zary zipped the disc across the ice to Martin Pospisil. The forward ripped a shot past the shoulder of Delia. The period wrapped with the Moose down 2-0, but ahead in shots by a count of 19-17.

The Moose halved the lead 45 seconds into the third stanza. With Manitoba on the power play, Nikita Chibrikov found Chaz Lucius in the circle. The pivot dragged the puck and ripped a shot past Dansk to make it 2-1. The Moose tied the contest a couple minutes later. Artemi Kniazev hit Brad Lambert, who sped down the ice. Lambert held off a Wranglers defender before lifting the tying goal past Dansk. Neither side was able to find the go-ahead marker as time ticked down. The horn sounded to end the frame as the two sides geared up for overtime.

In the extra frame, Manitoba was granted a power play chance. The Moose took advantage, as Dominic Toninato provided the screen and got a piece of a Lambert snap shot that snuck past Dansk to seal the victory. Delia captured the win on the back of 24 stops, while Dansk was hit with the loss and ended with 37 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Tyrel Bauer (Click for full interview)

"We wanted to show no quit. Obviously we don't lose two games in a row in this barn. That's kinda the message that's going around the room. We want to show that we battle and that we never give up. It's early in the year and we're still working out a lot of kinks, just like everybody else. Our message was, let's battle and you can do this. They did it to us on Friday, let's go do it to them today."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has scored in consecutive contests

Chaz Lucius has notched two points (1G, 1A) his past two games

Artemi Kniazev tallied his first assist as a member of the Moose

Nikita Chibrikov tallied his first AHL multi-point game in the win

What's Next?

The Moose tangle with with Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Oct. 20. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

