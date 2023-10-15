Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Bears
October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 5-2 on Sunday evening at Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 1-1-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Bears started the game with a goal from Hardy Häman Aktell at 7:32 and a power-play tally from Ethen Frank at 11:59, but Brendan Gaunce grabbed his first marker of the year at 15:19 off helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen to cut into Hershey's lead. The Bears added a goal from Mike Vecchione at 17:28 to send the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 3-1. Marcus Bjork notched a tally at 8:54 of the second period with assists from Dmitri Voronkov and Mikael Pyyhtia, but Hershey's Pierrick Dubé converted on the man advantage at 19:04 putting Cleveland behind 4-2 after 40 minutes. The game was pushed out of reach for Cleveland after Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa recorded a marker at 16:37 to bring the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 22 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson made 19 saves for the victory.
The Monsters return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, October 20, at 7:00 p.m. for Opening Night presented by SeatGeek at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The first 7,500 fans will receive a Schedule Magnet with Detachable Monsters Magnet courtesy of University Hospitals with tickets available here. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
HER 3 1 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 0/4 2/4 8 min / 4 inf
HER 27 2/4 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan L 22 5 0-1-0
HER Stevenson W 19 2 1-1-0
Cleveland Record: 1-1-0-0, 4th North Division
Hershey Record: 1-1-0-0, T-2nd Atlantic Division
