Comets Drop Road Game to Marlies, 5-2

October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets stepped into enemy territory for the first time this season when they battled division rival, the Toronto Marlies. The Marlies are the same team that ousted the Comets from last season's playoffs. The wrinkle this year is that the Comets now boast last year's Marlies goaltender, Erik Kallgren, who made a start in a city he once called home.

In the first period, an unlucky bouncing puck cost the Comets as it refused to settle for Kallgren and it was tapped home Pontus Holmberg at :32 into the game for a 1-0 Marlies lead. Toronto received another goal from Dylan Gambrell on a delayed penalty against the Comets at 2:09 putting Utica behind 2-0. But the Comets punched back just three seconds into a power-play after a faceoff win by Justin Dowling was sent to Graeme Clarke who blasted a shot behind Marlies netminder, Martin Jones at 4:20 for his first goal of the season. As the period wore on, the Marlies got back-to-back goals from Ryan Tverberg and Nick Robertson at 11:24 and 11:47 respectively. Kallgren's night was spelled by the Comets and backup, Isaac Poulter, stepped into the crease as the period ended with the Comets down 4-1.

The Comets used the second period to draw closer after Xavier Parent wristed a shot into the cage behind Jones at 7:14 on a nice pass from Dowling. The period ended with the Comets down 4-2.

In the final period of regulation, the Marlies achieved a three goal lead again as Robertson scored at 6:21 with a shot to the stick side of Poulter putting the Comets behind 5-2. It was all the scoring that took place and the Comets couldn't overcome the deficit as they skated off taking the loss.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. The Comets next home game will take place on Saturday, October 28th against the Rochester Americans. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.