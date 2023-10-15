Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue their opening weekend to the 2023-24 season with a 5 p.m. tilt this evening with the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center. Tonight's match is the first of four between Hershey and Cleveland this season, with each team hosting two games on their respective home ice.

Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) vs. Cleveland Monsters (1-0-0-0)

October 15, 2023 | 5 p.m. | Game 2 | GIANT Center

Referees: Peter Schlittenhardt (12), Casey Terreri (75)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), Josh Cleary (45)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hersheypark Pass Night - Tonight's game is the first of three Hersheypark Pass Nights; every fan in attendance will receive a 2024 Hersheypark ticket, good through June 30, 2024.

12X Calder Cup Champion Warmup Jerseys - The Bears will wear their specialty warmup jerseys for the second time this weekend, before being auctioned off postgame. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit several local nonprofit organizations supported by the Hershey Bears Cares initiative. MORE INFO ABOUT WARMUP JERSEYS

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: Antenna TV and AHLTV [FREE VIEW]

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m., TV coverage at 5 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears took the ice on Saturday for their home opener against the Belleville Senators, but it was goaltender Mads Sogaard who stole the show, stopping all 30 shots Hershey put on the Belleville net. It was the first time Hershey had been shutout in a home opener since 2004-05 (Oct. 16, 2004 vs. Norfolk), and the first time the Bears had been blanked in a season-opener since 1997-98 (Oct. 4, 1997 vs. Hamilton). Cleveland enters tonight's game on the heels of a 5-2 win on Saturday at Lehigh Valley, as the Monsters were paced by Trey-Fix Wolanski's four points (2g, 2a) and Brendan Gaunce's three helpers.

AGE BEFORE BEAUTY:

There is a stark division between the rosters of Hershey and Cleveland when considering age. Hershey, which boasts six veterans on its roster, has an average age of 25.26 years (sixth in the AHL) with a combined 4,320 games of regular season AHL experience (second), while Cleveland has only three veterans on its roster, an average team age of 23.37 years (31st in the AHL) and the Monsters' 2,157 combined games of AHL experience are the fewest in the league.

MIROSHNICHENKO IMPRESSES IN AHL DEBUT:

Washington Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko made his AHL debut on Saturday for Hershey, and did not look out of place, registering four shots on goal on multiple shot attempts, and despite appearing to sustain an injury following a blocked shot attempt, returned to action and continued to make plays, garnering Third Star of the Game honors. The 19-year-old was taken 20th overall by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in February of his draft year while playing in his native Russia.

NELLY CLOSING IN ON FTOREK:

Bears bench boss Todd Nelson needs only two more wins to pass Robbie Ftorek (354) for 12th on the AHL's wins list for coaches. Nelson, 54, began his AHL head coaching tenure in 2010-11 at the helm of the Edmonton Oilers affiliate, the Oklahoma City Barons, after previously winning the Calder Cup in 2008 as an assistant with the Chicago Wolves. His first captain in Oklahoma City was coincidentally former Bears captain (and current Bears vice president of hockey operations) Bryan Helmer. In his nine seasons as an AHL head coach, Nelson has compiled a record of 353-208-72 (.615) and won championships with Hershey in 2023 and Grand Rapids in 2017. A 36-win season for Nelson in the 2023-24 campaign could move him as high as eighth on the AHL's coaching wins list, passing Ftorek, Terry Reardon (362), Mark Morris (374), Randy Cunneyworth (384), and Ken Gernander (388).

BEARS BITES:

Last season the Bears and Monsters dueled in four contests, with Hershey claiming the series with a 3-0-0-1 record. Since the 2019-20 season, the Bears have gone 6-0-0-2 against the Monsters...Defender Jake Massie's next game will be his 100th AHL contest...Forward Mike Vecchione's next point will be his 100th in a Bears sweater, while his next goal will mark the 100th time in his pro/AHL career that he has lit the lamp...Defenseman Aaron Ness is two points away from 300 AHL points, and is six points away from passing Patrick McNeill for eighth in Bears career scoring among blueliners...Defender Logan Day needs three points for his 100 in his pro/AHL tenure...Monsters associate coach Mike Haviland was the Bears' head coach in 2013-14...Cleveland named Brendan Gaunce captain on Friday, becoming the 17th captain in club history.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 15, 1966 - The Bears opened their 29th season with an 11-1 victory over the Providence Reds at Hershey Sports Arena. The victory marked the most goals scored in a season and home opener, along with the greatest margin of victory in the first game of the season. Hershey built a 2-1 lead after the first period, and carried a 5-1 edge heading into the third period, before running up the score with six goals in the final frame to delight the crowd of 4,732 in attendance. Gene Ubriaco, Roger DeJordy and Jeannot Gilbert each potted a pair of goals in the win.

