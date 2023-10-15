Game Day - CGY at MB - 10.15.2023

Right back at 'er!

The Wranglers are back in action this afternoon against the Manitoba Moose looking for their second win of the season after earning a 4-2 decision (0-1-0) on Friday night.

Calgary played a gritty game on opening night.

Dustin Wolf made timely saves, his teammates blocked shots in key moments and Alex Gallant helped spur the Wranglers onto victory with his fists of fury.

After the tilt, the Wranglers would score four unanswered goals to win the game.

Expect another fast-paced, physical affair in the Wranglers matinee matchup with the Moose. Puck drop is 1pm (MST).

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

October 15, 2023 2:00pm at Manitoba Canada Life Centre

October 20, 2023 8:00pm at Abbotsford Abbotsford Events Centre

October 21, 2023 8:00pm at Abbotsford Abbotsford Events Centre

Head-2-Head:

Calgary is coming off an impressive inaugural season in 2022-23 where they led the league in wins (51-17-3-1) and points (106), earning them the MacGregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the top team in the AHL.

Manitoba finished third in the Central division with a (37-25-6-4) record last season.

Both teams split the season series in 2022-23, picking up two wins apiece, both earning a 'W' on the road.

The Wranglers lead the 2023-24 season series 1-0.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jeremie Poirier

Poirier - who is sporting a new No.4 on his back this season - racked up three points on opening night against the Moose, scoring the first goal of the contest for Calgary and adding two assists.

The 21-year-old blueliner has scored the first goal of the season for the Wranglers in back-to-back years and has the distinction of tallying the first goal in franchise history.

Poirier was drafted by the Flames in the 3rd round (72nd Overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

ONE TIMERS:

Clark Bishop scored his first goal of the season and is now just one point shy of 100 career AHL points. (99).

William Stromgren recorded his first AHL point on Friday when he assisted on the game-winning goal by Adam Klapka.

Dustin Wolf made 28-saves on opening night to record his 78th career AHL win (78-20-6-7).

Lucas Ciona played in his first career AHL game on Friday.

