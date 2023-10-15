P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds 4-3

Springfield, MA - Forward John Farinacci tallied the first two points of his American Hockey League career as the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 on Sunday evening at the MassMutual Center. Luke Toporowski and Marc McLaughlin also found the back of the net in the loss.

How It Happened

On a delayed penalty, Matthew Peca capitalized on a loose puck at the left post, flipping it into the back of the net to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead with 12:12 left in the first period.

While on the power play, Farinacci put in a rebound with the backhand from just outside the blue paint, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:51 remaining in the second period. Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov received assists on the goal.

After wrapping the puck around the net, Farinacci fed a pass to Toporowski in the slot, who one-timed it glove-side, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 1:14 left in the second period.

Nine seconds into the third period, Nathan Walker converted on a pass across the crease from Adam Gaudette, tying the game at 2-2.

On a 2-on-1, Zachary Bolduc fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat the goaltender blocker-side, giving the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead with 15:32 remaining in the third period.

McLaughlin tipped in a Reilly Walsh shot from the point on the power play, tying the game at 3-3 with 6:39 left in the third period. Jayson Megna received an assist on the goal as well.

Gaudette fired a wrist shot from the slot past the goaltender, giving the Thunderbirds a 4-3 lead with 4:52 to play in the third period.

Stats

Farinacci's goal was the first of his American Hockey League career.

Bussi stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 41 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-5, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, October 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

