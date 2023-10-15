Matt Tomkins Becomes 150th IceHogs Alumni to Reach NHL
October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Goaltender Matt Tomkins became the 150th IceHogs alumni to reach the NHL on Oct. 15, 2023 when he started for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Ottawa Senators.
Tomkins spent parts of three seasons from 2017 to 2021 in the Stateline area with Rockford and laced up the skates for total games with the IceHogs. During his IceHogs tenure, he posted an 11-20-3 record, 3.56 goals-against average, and an .896 save percentage. Tomkins was originally a seventh-round pick by the Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
After appearing in 15 games in 2020-21 with Rockford, Tomkins played two seasons in Sweden with Frolunda and Farjestads before signing a two-year contract with Tampa Bay in May of 2023. Last season with Farjestads, Tomkins recorded a 20-12-2 record, 2.53 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage.
