Canucks Sign Zlodeyev to One-Year AHL Contract
October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Dmitri Zlodeyev to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 AHL season.
Zlodeyev, 21, split the 2022-23 campaign between the Kontinental Hockey League's Spartak Moscow and its minor league affiliate Khimik Voskresensk, skating in 18 KHL games and 33 VHL games last season. He helped Khimik capture the 2023 VHL Championship, recording three goals and 16 penalty minutes over 17 postseason games.
The 5-11, 183-pound centre was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and has since attended two Canucks development camps before receiving an invitation to both Vancouver and Abbotsford's main training camps in 2023. Since turning professional in Russia, Zlodeyev has recorded one assist over 20 KHL games and 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) over 70 VHL games played.
Born in Voronezh, Russia, Zlodeyev represented his country throughout his junior career, highlighted by a Gold Medal at the 2020 IIHF Hlinka Gretzky Cup as a part of Russia's U18 team. He recorded three points (one goal, two assists) during the tournament, while serving as an alternate captain.
