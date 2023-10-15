Trio of shorthanded goals sink Senators in 5-2 loss at Lehigh Valley
October 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - Despite jumping out to a very early lead, the Belleville Senators got a bit of a scare on Sunday afternoon, losing their second game of the new season to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Belleville got on the board first and fast. Egor Sokolov bounced his first of the season in, from a tough angle at 3:34, before Garrett Pilon finished off a nice play with Boko Imama and Cole Reinhardt about 12 seconds later. It was Pilon's first goal as a Senator and Imama's first point in a Belleville uniform.
The lead would only last a couple minutes, with Lehigh Valley rattling off three goals before the 10:30 mark, from Alexis Gendron, Cooper Marody (shorthanded), and Tanner Lacynski (power play). The only scoring in the second also came on a Phantoms power play, with Adam Ginning scoring 1:14 into the frame, chasing Kevin Mandolese from the Belleville net.
The only scoring in the third would come via another shorthanded Phantoms goal, this one into an empty net, from Rhett Gardiner.
Fast Facts:
Boko Imama and Matt Highmore each had an assist to record their first Belleville Sens point
Egor Sokolov and Garrett Pilon each scored their first goal of the season, Pilon's first goal as a Senator
Belleville went 1/5 on the power play and killed off 5/6 penalties against
Mads Sogaard stopped 22/22 shots against, entering the game in relief of Kevin Mandolese early in the second period
Jiri Smejkal led the Senators with five shots on goal
Sound Bytes:
Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on today's loss:
"We got outworked on the power play, obviously that's the story of the game when you give up three shorthanded goals. It doesn't matter the personnel, if you get outworked, those are momentum killers and game changers. We had them 2-0, a bad break happens and you live with that, but then you have a chance to go up 3-1 and they tie it 2-2, and that's the hockey game."
Ticket Info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.
Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2023
- Bears Take Down Monsters 5-2 to Get First Win of Season - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Matt Tomkins Becomes 150th IceHogs Alumni to Reach NHL - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Stop Calgary in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Drop Road Game to Marlies, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Game Day - CGY at MB - 10.15.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Top Line Leads T-Birds to Thrilling 4-3 Win over Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- It's All About the Shorties - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Trio of shorthanded goals sink Senators in 5-2 loss at Lehigh Valley - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Sign Zlodeyev to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Eric Robinson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Czarnik Recalled by Detroit, Aston-Reese Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Opening Weekend with Battle against Utica Comets - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Trio of shorthanded goals sink Senators in 5-2 loss at Lehigh Valley
- Sens Start The New Season With Road Shutout Of Defending Calder Cup Champions
- Belleville Senators Issue Preseason Roster Update
- Ottawa Senators Assign Eight Players to Belleville Sens
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Winnings Wednesdays" at CAA Arena