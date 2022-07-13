Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Logan Shaw
July 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Logan Shaw to a three-year AHL contract.
Shaw, 29, recorded 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 53 games this past season as captain with the Belleville Senators and picked up two assists in two playoff games. He also appeared in 17 games with Ottawa, registering one goal and two assists. The Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native has skated in 232 career NHL games (16 goals, 23 assists) and in 312 career AHL games (83 goals, 78 assists). Shaw was originally selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.
