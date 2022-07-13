Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Four Players

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with forward Brandon Baddock on a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$200,000), forward Steven Fogarty on a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$350,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000/$350,000 in 2023-24, forward Nic Petan on a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$500,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000/$550,000 in 2023-24) and defenseman Andrej Sustr (pronounced AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) on a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$400,000).

Baddock, 27 (3/29/95), recorded eight points (3-5=8) and 131 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 combined games with Laval and Iowa of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Vermillion, Alberta, ranked T-6th in the AHL in PIM. The Wild acquired Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond on Feb. 12, 2022. The left-shot winger made his NHL debut with Montreal on Dec. 30, 2021 at Carolina and recorded six hits. He owns 45 points (17-28=45), 572 PIM, six game-winning goals (GWG) and 234 shots in 256 career AHL games with Binghamton (2017-20), Laval (2020-22) and Iowa (2021-22).

Baddock collected 104 points (55-49=104), 480 PIM, 15 power-play goals (PPG), six GWG and 158 shots in 256 career games with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in parts of five seasons (2011-16). He served as alternate captain with Edmonton during the 2014-15 season and as team captain during the 2015-16 campaign. The forward registered five points (4-1=5) and 42 PIM in 46 career playoff contests as the Oil Kings won the 2014 WHL Championship and 2014 Memorial Cup. He also skated in one season with Adirondack of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in 2016-17 and tallied four assists and 15 PIM in 21 games. Baddock was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), played in two games with the Boston Bruins and recorded 42 points (12-30=42) and 34 PIM in 62 games with the Providence Bruins in the AHL last season. He ranked second on Providence in scoring. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound native of Chambersburg, Penn., has tallied three points (1-2=3) in 29 career NHL games with the New York Rangers (2017-20), Buffalo Sabres (2020-21) and the Bruins (2021-22). Fogarty appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game with the Rangers in 2019-20. He has notched 182 points (69-113=182) and 167 PIM in 330 career AHL games with Harford (2015-20), Rochester (2020-21) and Providence (2021-22) and played in two Calder Cup Playoff matches.

Fogarty tallied 65 points (27-38=65) and 46 PIM in 150 games during four seasons of collegiate hockey at Notre Dame (2012-16). He was selected by the Rangers in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Petan, 27 (3/22/95), recorded two assists and two PIM in 18 games with the Vancouver Canucks and collected 32 points (9-23=32) and 26 PIM in 47 games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL last season. He ranked third on Abbotsford in scoring and added one assist in two Calder Cup Playoff games. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Delta, British Columbia, owns 30 points (6-24=30) and 42 PIM in 154 career NHL games in parts of seven seasons with Winnipeg (2015-19), Toronto (2019-21) and Vancouver (2021-22). Petan has tallied 179 points (57-122=179) and 90 PIM in 184 career AHL games with Manitoba (2015-18), Toronto (2019-20) and Abbotsford (2021-22). He has notched five points (1-4=5) in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Petan helped Canada earn a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and finished tied for first in tournament scoring with 11 points (4-7=11) in seven games. He tallied five points (4-1=5) for Canada at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Petan recorded 358 points (110-248=358) and 175 PIM in 252 games in parts of five seasons (2010-15) with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He ranked second in scoring in the WHL in 2013-14 with 113 points (35-78=113) in 63 games and ranked T-1st in scoring in 2012-13 with 120 points (46-74=120) in 71 games. Petan was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Sustr, 31 (11/29/90), recorded one assist and six PIM in 15 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and 12 points (2-10=12) and eight PIM in 25 games with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL last season. The 6-foot-7, 217-pound native of Plzen, Czech Republic, was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on March 8, 2022, and recorded five assists and 10 PIM in 23 contests with the Ducks. Sustr owns 69 points (11-58=69) and 163 PIM in 361 career games during eight NHL seasons with Tampa Bay (2012-18, 2021-22) and Anaheim (2018-19, 2021-22) and has recorded five points (2-3=5) in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Lightning. Sustr has notched 22 points (5-17=22) and 62 PIM in 84 career AHL games with Syracuse (2012-14, 2021-22) and San Diego (2018-19). He collected seven points (2-5=7) and 25 PIM in 18 Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Crunch in 2012-13.

He recorded 13 assists and 73 PIM in two seasons (2019-21) for Kunlin in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Sustr played in five games for the Czech Republic at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallied one goal in three games at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and recorded one assist in six games for the Czech Republic in the 2021 IIHF World Championship. He collected 51 points (15-36=51) and 117 PIM in three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Nebraska Omaha (2010-13). Sustr was signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on March 21, 2013.

