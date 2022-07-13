Penguins Player Tracker
July 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
It's the middle of July, which means it's time for free agency season to start heating up. And there are sure to be plenty of changes to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins roster for the 2022-23 season.
With that in mind, we've put together this handy Penguins Player Tracker, which will allow you to see who's back from the 2021-22 team, who's new to the squad this year, and who we are saying goodbye to.
We will update the list as moves are made, so you can keep track of all of the action as we head into the American Hockey League season.
PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT
Player Position Current Contract
Corey Andonovski Right Wing Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2023-24
Jamie Devane Forward Signed to an AHL contract by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 2022-23
Taylor Fedun Center Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2023-24
Ty Glover Center Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2024-25
Jonathan Gruden Left Wing Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Filip Hallader Center Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Sam Houde Forward Signed to an AHL contract by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 2022-23
Pierre-Oliver Joseph Defense Signed to an NHL contract by Pittsburgh through 2023-24
Nathan Legare Right Wing Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2023-24
Filip Lindberg Goaltender Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Josh Maniscalco Defense Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Tommy Nappier Goaltender Signed to an AHL contract by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 2023-24
Alex Nylander Forward Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Drew O'Connor Center Signed to an NHL contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Kyle Olson Center Signed to an AHL contract by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 2022-23
Chris Ortiz Defenseman Signed to an AHL contract by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 2022-23
Sam Poulin Left Wing Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2023-24
Valtteri Puustinen Left Wing Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Colin Swoyer Defense Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
Radim Zohorna Forward Signed to an NHL contract by Pittsburgh through 2022-23
NEW ADDITIONS
PlayerPositionContract
Raivis Ansons Left Wing Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2024-25
Jordan Frasca Center Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2024-25
Taylor Gauthier Goaltender Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2024-25
Clay Hanus Defenseman Signed to an AHL contract by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 2022-23
Brooklyn Kalmikov Forward Signed to an AHL contract by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 2022-23
Lukas Svejkovsky Center Signed to an NHL/AHL two-way contract by Pittsburgh through 2024-25
DEPARTURES AND FREE AGENTS
PlayerPositionStatus
Niclas Amari Defeseman Lukko (Finland)
Justin Almeida Right Wing UFA
Anthony Angello Right Wing UFA
Matt Bartkowski Defeseman UFA
Jordy Bellerive Center UFA
Kasper Bjorkqvist Right Wing RFA (Qualifying Offer Extended, currently signed with Oulun Kärpät in Finland)
Shaw Boomhower Defeseman UFA
Michael Chaput Center UFA
Louis Domingue Goaltender UFA
Alex D'Orio Goaltender UFA
Jan Drozg Right Wing UFA
Cam Lee Defenseman UFA
Will Reilly Defenseman UFA
Mitch Reinke Defenseman UFA
Juuso Riikola Defeseman IK Oskarshamn (Sweden)
Felix Robert Right Wing UFA
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2022
- Penguins Player Tracker - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Player Tracker
- Pittsburgh Re-Signs Alex Nylander
- Penguins Re-Sign Kyle Olson
- Pittsburgh Penguins 2022 Draft Recap
- Penguins Select Owen Pickering in First Round of 2022 Draft