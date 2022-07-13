Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Alex Lyon on a One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that goaltender Alex Lyon has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

Lyon, 29, appeared in two games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-22, producing a 1-0-1 record and 2.93 goals against average. Over 24 career NHL games with Carolina (2021-22) and the Philadelphia Flyers (2017-18 to 2020-21), Lyon has posted a 7-7-3 record.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Baudette, Minn., played in 30 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Carolina's affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, in 2021-22 posting a 18-7-3 record, 2.16 goals against average and a .912 save percentage as the club secured the AHL regular season championship and Calder Cup. In the postseason, Lyon earned a 9-3 record and registered a .923 save percentage over 12 postseason appearances.

Following the regular season, he was named the recipient of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game.

Prior to his professional career, Lyon appeared in 93 NCAA games with Yale University from 2013-14 to 2015-16, registering a 50-29-14 record, .931 save percentage, 1.88 goals against average and 15 shutouts. He was named ECAC Goaltender of the Year in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and Mike Richter Award in 2015-16.

Undrafted, Lyon skated in three USHL seasons (2010-11 to 2012-13) prior to his collegiate career, producing a 52-37-4 record, .912 save percentage and 2.73 goals against average over 99 total games with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Omaha Lancers. He was named to the 2011-12 USHL All-Rookie Team and the 2012-13 USHL Second All-Star Team.

