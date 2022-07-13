Pittsburgh Signs Dustin Tokarski

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The one-way deal runs through the 2022-23 season and has an average annual value of $775,000.

Tokarski, 32, is coming off of a career year in 2021-22 with the Buffalo Sabres, appearing in 29 games, going 10-12-5 with a 3.27 goals-against average and one shutout. His 10 wins and one shutout (tied) were both career bests.

The 6-foot, 198-pound netminder has 76 games of NHL experience over parts of eight seasons split between Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim and Buffalo where he's gone 22-32-12 with a 2.14 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and 2 shutouts. He also has five games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience with the Canadiens in 2014.

Tokarski has played parts of 12 seasons in the American Hockey League with Norfolk, Syracuse, Hamilton, St. John's, San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Charlotte, Rochester, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Tokarski appeared in 18 games with Wilkes Barre Scranton during the 2019-20 season, going 9-5-2 with one shutout, a 1.97 goals against average and a .924 save percentage.

In 363 AHL games, he went 193-121-33 with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and 27 shutouts. The 2014 AHL All-Star is also a two-time Calder Cup Champion with Norfolk (2012) and Charlotte (2019).

Prior to his professional career, the native of Watson, Saskatchewan, won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2009 World Junior Championships. He also enjoyed a three-year career in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs, where he won a WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2008.

Tokarski was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round (122nd overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft.

