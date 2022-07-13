Aaron Sims Returns as Admirals Broadcaster

July 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - On the opening day of NHL Free Agency, the Admirals ensured that one of their own superstars wasn't able to test the market as the team announced that play-by-play broadcaster Aaron Sims has signed a two-year contract extension with the team that runs through 2024.

The Voice of the Admirals since 2005, Sims has called over 1,300 regular season and Calder Cup Playoff games during his time with the team. In addition to his duties behind the mic during games, the Inver Grove Heights, MN native serves as the host of Milwaukee Admirals Center Ice, which is heard weekly during the hockey season on The Big 920 and the iHeartRadio app as well as the host of "Let it Simmer," the official Admirals Podcast. Sims can also be seen speaking to civic groups and representing the team at various community events.

Before joining the Admirals Sims was broadcaster for the University of Wisconsin Badger Hockey Team on Wisconsin Public Television and has done play-by-play for high school hockey in LaCrosse, WI and Winona, MN.

Sims got his start in broadcasting at KQAL-FM in Winona, MN from 1993 to 1997 where he served as a sports and news anchor and, starting in 1995, as program director. From Winona, Sims moved on to WKBH-AM in LaCrosse as the program director of the all-sports station before being promoted to operations manager of three different stations, WKBH-AM/FM, and WFBZ in February of 1998.

After his time in LaCrosse, Sims took a job with WIBA-AM and WTSO-AM radio in Madison where he served as a sports reporter for both stations and the co-host of the afternoon drive program on WTSO. While in Madison, the Winona State University alum did play-by-play work for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team. He also has experience working for the Madison Mallards and the Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League.

The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

