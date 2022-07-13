Preds Sign Cooley, Huntington to Two-Way Deals

Milwaukee, WI







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today forward Jimmy Huntington and goaltender Devin Cooley have accepted their qualifying offers.

Huntington established AHL career highs in goals (13), assists (22) and points (35) during the 2021-22 campaign, which he spent split between Milwaukee and Syracuse. After being acquired from Tampa Bay in the middle of the season, the 6-foot, 200-pound forward tallied seven goals and 23 points in 34 games with the Admirals; he tacked on five points (4g-1a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games. Undrafted, the Laval, Que., native has played in 122 career AHL games since making his debut in 2019-20 and has posted 52 points (18g-34a).

Cooley completed his second full professional season in 2021-22, spending the majority of the campaign with Milwaukee. He suited up in 24 AHL contests, going 9-10-4 with a 3.06 goals-against average after making just two appearances in the league during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-5, 192-pound native of Los Gatos, Calif., played in seven Calder Cup Playoff games for the Admirals, posting a .926 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average, helping Milwaukee win a playoff series for the first time since 2011. At the ECHL level, Cooley made three starts for the Florida Everblades, going 2-1-0 with a 1.36 goals-against average and .954 save percentage.

The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

