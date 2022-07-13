Amerks Sign Prow to Two-Year Contract

July 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release









Rochester Americans defenseman Ethan Prow

(Rochester Americans) Rochester Americans defenseman Ethan Prow(Rochester Americans)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ethan Prow to a two-year American Hockey League contract through the 2023-24 season.

Prow returns to the organization after spending the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Amerks, where he served as assistant captain. In 70 games, the 29-year-old led all Rochester defensemen in goals (10), assists (39) and points (49). He finished the regular season ranking third in the AHL amongst all blueliners in both assists and points and was one of 19 defensemen in the league to reach double digits in goals.

Prow, who added four assists in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Amerks, also skated in four contests with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22. Prow earned his first-ever NHL recall on Dec. 29 before scoring his first goal during the third period against the New Jersey Devils later that night.

A native of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound defenseman has totaled 165 points (42+123) in 290 career AHL games between Rochester, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while also adding a pair of assists in four contests with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Prior to turning pro, Prow played four seasons with St. Cloud State University (NCHC), amassing 99 points (19+80) in 149 games from 2012-2016. As a senior with the Huskies in 2015-16, he captained the Huskies to an NCHC championship while earning recognition as NCHC Player of the Year and a nomination as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award..

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.