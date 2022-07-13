Joel L'Esperance Joins Grand Rapids on Two-Year Deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed center Joel L'Esperance (lehs-pehr-AWNCE) to a two-year contract.

L'Esperance, 26, has been within the Dallas Stars organization since the 2018-19 season and most recently posted a career-high 49 points (24-25-49) and 30 penalty minutes in 62 outings with the American Hockey League's Texas Stars. Throughout four seasons in the AHL with the Stars, the fifth-year pro accumulated 80 goals, 56 assists and 92 penalty minutes in 183 appearances. The Brighton, Mich., native also represented Texas at the 2019-20 AHL All-Star Game.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound center has bagged five goals in 33 games in the National Hockey League with the Dallas Stars. L'Esperance last saw time in the NHL during the 2020-21 campaign when he totaled two goals and two penalty minutes in 12 contests.

Before making the move to the pro ranks, L'Esperance spent four seasons at Michigan Tech University and garnered 98 points (46-52-98) and 132 penalty minutes in 152 outings. He helped lead MTU to two consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association titles from 2016-18. The forward also spent parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League, showing 37 goals and 30 helpers in 111 games.

