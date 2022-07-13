Flyers Sign Belpedio, Brooks, Grosenick, Marody

July 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Goaltender Troy Grosenick with the Providence Bruins

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Goaltender Troy Grosenick with the Providence Bruins(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed the following players according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher:

Louie Belpedio (D) (1 year, two-way contract)

Adam Brooks (F) (2 years, two-way contract)

Troy Grosenick (G) (1 year, one-way contract)

Cooper Marody (RW) (2 years, two-way contract)

The newest members of the Flyers and Phantoms organization have 931 combined games of professional experience as well as some impressive accolades:

Louie Belpedio won medals for the USA in the World Juniors U18 and U20 tournaments.

Adam Brooks won a Calder Cup in 2018 with the Toronto Marlies.

Troy Grosenick has won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's top goaltender.

Cooper Marody won the Willie Marshall Award as the top goal scorer in the AHL in 2021.

Belpedio, 26, is a 5-11 defenseman from Skokie, IL with a right-handed shot. Last year with the Laval Rocket, he scored a career-high 11 goals with 19 assists for 30 points in 69 games. The former Miami (Ohio) University captain was a round 4 selection of the Minnesota Wild in 2014 and he spent the first three seasons of his professional career playing for Minnesota and Iowa.

Belpedio has played in 234 career games in the AHL where he has scored 25 goals with 56 assists for 81 points. He has also played in four games in the NHL with Minnesota recording two assists. He is former teammates on the Iowa Wild with Phantoms captain Cal O'Reilly. Belpedio won a Bronze Medal for the USA at the 2016 Under-20 World Juniors and a Gold Medal at the 2014 Under-18 World Juniors.

Brooks, 26, is a 5-10 center from Winnipeg with a left-handed shot. He split the 2021-22 season with three different NHL organizations playing a combined 25 games with Winnipeg, Vegas and Montreal scoring two goals. He also played in five games in the AHL last season as a member of the Henderson (NV) Silver Knights where he recorded three assists. Prior to last season, Brooks had spent the first four years of his professional career in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. Originally a fourth-round selection of Toronto in 2016, Brooks was previously captain of the Regina Pats in the WHL.

Brooks has played in 169 career AHL games scoring 42 goals with 53 assists for 95 points while also suiting up in 43 NHL games where he has amassed six goals with five assists for 11 points. He won the Calder Cup as a rookie in 2017-18 and racked up a career-best 21 goals with the Marlies in 2018-19. In Major Juniors, Brooks won the Bobby Clarke Trophy with Regina when he led the WHL with 120 points. He was twice named to the WHL East First All-Star Team.

Grosenick, 32, was very strong with the Providence Bruins in 2021-22 where he posted a 16-6-6 record with an AHL-best 2.00 goals-against average to accompany a league-leading .933 save percentage on his way to being recognized on the AHL Second All-Star Team. He has a lifetime record of 149-91-40 with a career 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage along with 19 career shutouts in his nine AHL seasons with Worcester, San Jose, Milwaukee, Ontario, and Providence. The Union College product has played in four NHL games including two with Los Angeles in 2020-21 and two with San Jose in 2014-15 while also receiving various other recalls in which he has dressed as backup goalie.

The 6-1 netminder from Brookfield, WI appeared at PPL Center in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic representing the San Jose Barracuda and would go on to win the league's Baz Bastien Memorial Award that season when he finished 30-10-7, 2.04, .926 with a league-best 10 shutouts. With Union College, he won the Ken Dryden Award in 2012 as the ECAC top goaltender while also backstopping the Dutchmen to consecutive ECAC Championships.

Marody, 25, is a 6-0 right wing with a right-handed shot. The Brighton, Michigan native was originally a Round 6 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 but has yet to play in the organization. Last year, Marody racked up 21 goals with 34 assists for 55 points with the Bakersfield Condors (EDM). In 2020-21, Marody also had 21 goals which was tops in the league during the shortened season thus earning him the Willie Marshall Award. He also finished third in the AHL that season with 36 points and he was named to the AHL (Pacific Division) All-Star Team.

The University of Michigan product has played in 182 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield, where he has racked up 67 goals with 108 assists for 175 points. He has also played in seven NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers. Marody was a Big 10 Scoring Champion at Michigan with 51 points in 2017-18 while also leading the league with 35 assists earning him Big 10 First All-Star Team and NCAA (West) Second All-American Team accolades. While at Michigan, Marody's rights were traded by the Flyers to Edmonton in 2018 in exchange for a draft pick.

PPL Center is pleased to welcome the return of hockey on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers in a pair of compelling Rookie Games. Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series are on sale now

Don't miss the action as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms return this October! More information on joining our new Phantoms Premier Membership program for the 2022-23 season is available HERE

Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Games on September 16 and September 17 will go on sale on Wednesday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.