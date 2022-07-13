Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Anthony Bitetto on a One-Year Contract

July 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that defenseman Anthony Bitetto has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

Bitetto, 31, skated in 53 American Hockey League (AHL) games between the San Jose Barracuda and Hartford Wolfpack in 2021-22, producing 17 points (6-11-17).

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound native of Island Park, N.Y. has appeared in 197 career NHL games with the New York Rangers (2020-21), Winnipeg Jets (2019-20), Minnesota Wild (2018-19) and Nashville Predators (2014-15 to 2018-19), logging 31 points (3-28-31).

Bitetto has competed in 241 career AHL games most recently with San Jose (2021-22), Hartford (2020-21 to 2021-22) and the Milwaukee Admirals (2012-13 to 2016-17), recording 96 points (24-72-96).

Prior to his professional career, Bitetto skated in 72 NCAA games with Northeastern University from 2010-11 to 2011-12, producing 35 points (7-28-35). He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2010-11 after leading Northeastern blueliners in assists (17) and points (20) in his first year.

Bitetto was originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Florida Panthers 2022-23 Territory Memberships are available now. Join Panthers Territory to get presale access to the 2023 NHL All-Star game at FLA Live Arena plus other exclusive benefits. Call 954-835-PUCK or visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships for more information.

The home of the Panthers for the 2022-23 season is FLA Live Arena. Download our exclusive app for mobile ticket entry, cashless ordering and an unforgettable fan experience.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.