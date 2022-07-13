Senators Sign Defenceman Xavier Bernard to a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract Extension

Belleville Senators defenceman Xavier Bernard

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Xavier Bernard to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract extension.

Bernard, 22, dressed in 21 games for the Belleville Sens in 2021-22 with two assists and six penalty minutes. He also played 25 times for the Senators ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators, where he had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating. He also had one assist in four Kelly Cup Playoff games, with 10 penalty minutes.

"Xavier provides us with another big body on the blue line and will be a familiar name for Belleville Sens fans," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "His familiarity with the coaching staff and his work ethic were among the reasons we wanted to bring him back for another season."

"Berny was a little bit of an unknown going into development camp and rookie camp last September and earned himself a contract," said Belleville Sens Head Coach Troy Mann. "He gave us some valuable minutes on the back-end throughout the season and we're excited to have him back."

The native of Mercier, QC was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round in 2018, after playing 275 games in the QMJHL with Drummondville, Charlottetown, Sherbrooke and Val d'Or. His career stats in junior included 23 goals, 80 assists, 265 penalty minutes a plus-80 rating.

