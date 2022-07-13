Senators Sign Forward Matthew Wedman to a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract Extension

Belleville Senators forward Matthew Wedman

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Matthew Wedman to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract extension.

Wedman, 23, appeared 70 games with the Belleville Senators in 2021-22, registering 17 points (11 goals, six assists) and 42 penalty minutes in his rookie American Hockey League campaign.

"Matt was a key piece of the Belleville Sens physical identity last season and showed tremendous work ethic during his first American Hockey League season," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "His familiarity with our staff, systems and the Bay of Quinte community will make him another great addition to our team."

"As a first-year player, Matt was a very pleasant surprise and provided physicality and depth for us at the forward position," said Belleville Sens Head Coach Troy Mann. "His 11 goals were a real complement to our offence and we're looking forward to seeing him build off of that in his sophomore AHL campaign this coming season."

Wedman also made his first career Calder Cup Playoff appearance last season but did not earn points in either of Belleville's first round overtime losses.

Before coming to the AHL, the native of Edmonton won a Western Hockey League Championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2017. He also played 34 games, notching eight points (four goals, four assists) with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21, appearing in two Kelly Cup Playoff games.

