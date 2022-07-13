Blues Sign F Will Bitten to 2-Year, 2-Way Contract
July 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Will Bitten to a two-year, two-way contract.
Bitten, 24, was acquired by St. Louis in a trade with Minnesota on December 29, 2021, in exchange for Nolan Stevens. Originally drafted 70th overall by Montreal in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The 5'11', 184-pounder played in 45 games for Springfield (AHL) and recorded 24 points (10g, 14a). In the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, Bitten played in all 18 games and recorded a team-leading 21 points (8g, 13a).
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2022
- Pittsburgh Signs Xavier Ouellet - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Sign F Will Bitten to 2-Year, 2-Way Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pittsburgh Signs Dustin Tokarski - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Sign Prow to Two-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Panthers Sign Nathan Staios to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Sign Defenceman Xavier Bernard to a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract Extension - Belleville Senators
- Senators Sign Forward Matthew Wedman to a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract Extension - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Player Tracker - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Sign F Will Bitten to 2-Year, 2-Way Contract
- Blues Re-Sign F Hugh McGing to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract
- T-Birds Sign F Dylan McLaughlin to AHL Contract
- T-Birds Receive Award Recognition at AHL Team Business Meetings
- Wolves Top T-Birds, Capture Calder Cup