Toronto Marlies Host Griffins for 2nd Half of Back-To-Back
October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday for the second half of a back-to-back series. The Marlies won the previous matchup on Saturday 4-1.
This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Marlies will travel to Grand Rapids for two straight on November 11th and 12th.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves, who has four goals in three games, and Logan Shaw and Joey Anderson who both tallied three assists in Saturday's game. On the Griffins side, Austin Czarnik has six points in four games this season.
Puck drops at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
