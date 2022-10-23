Abbotsford Canucks Lose High Scoring Game 7-4 to Firebirds

The Abbotsford Canucks are no stranger to being tested. Already battling back twice to earn comeback victories. The Canucks rolled into Sunday evening's game with high spirits. It would be the Coachella Valley Firebirds waiting for them at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, eager to seek their own redemption following their 4-3 loss to Abbotsford on Friday.

The Firebirds were without their regular starting netminder, as Joey Daccord was called up on Saturday to join the Seattle Kraken. Instead, it would be Christopher Gibson donning the white and orange in the Coachella Valley crease.

For Abbotsford, it would be Arturs Silovs making his third consecutive start off the back of Friday's 23 save performance from the Latvian goaltender.

In the suites of Climate Pledge Arena were a sea of Fraser Valley green, with over 150 Abbotsford Canucks season ticket members earning a free trip down to the game along the I-5.

Were they ever in for a treat.

It didn't start out looking great, as Jimmy Schuldt took the feed from Brogan Rafferty and was able to sneak the puck past Silovs for the game opener just 31 seconds in. Yet it would be the quick reply that ignited the Abbotsford faithful, as Yushiroh Hirano slapped home a one timer on the powerplay from Phil Di Giuseppe to level the game at one.

Immediately, Hirano pointed to the Abbotsford fans behind the goal that had made the journey, indicating that the goal was for them.

Christian Wolanin added to the fast start, as he pulled off a remarkable individual effort. The goal saw him shimmy past a trailing Firebird and a blazing fast wrist shot over the shoulder of Gibson.

A reply just 29 seconds later from Tye Kartye of Coachella Valley tied the game once again at 2. Yet it wouldn't stay that way for long. Sheldon Dries picked off a stretch pass and sent through Danila Klimovich on the rush on the powerplay. Klimovich debated passing the puck over to Dries but kept it to himself and roofed home his first of the year.

Once again, it would be another quick reply for the hosts, as Carsen Twarynski scored a late one to make it 3-3. That is how the period would end, much to the chagrin of the two offences.

Not to worry however, as it took just 40 seconds for the scoring to start again in the second. Jesper Froden grabbed his fourth of the year, as well as the Firebirds' fourth of the night.

No more than two minutes later, Surrey's Michael Regush grabbed his first AHL goal. A shorthanded tally came from a fast break with John Stevens. From the right faceoff circle, Regush fired a wrister that flew over the glove of Gibson. That would be the end of Gibson's night, making way for Callum Booth to make his mark on a 4-4 hockey game.

John Hayden re-established a Firebirds lead quickly after the Regush tally, making it 5-4 with four minutes gone in the fourth. Ryker Evans would also grab his first in the Firebirds uniform, setting up a 6-4 score line to end the second period.

The third period slowed in pace, with neither side able to break through. The game finished 6-4 in favour of the Firebirds, despite Abbotsford out-shooting Coachella Valley 28-27.

Up next for Abbotsford is a short trip home and a six game home stand. The Canucks' Home Opener will be this Friday, October 28th. The night will feature Canuck alumni appearances, a meet and greet with Abbotsford Canucks players, performances by Greg Neufield, a special pre-game ceremony, and a free smokie courtesy of Grimms Fine Foods to the first 1,000 fans.

A limited edition commemorative four pack is available for this game for $199 featuring four (4) tickets and four (4) hats.

Following the Home Opener is Diwali Night with the Abbotsford Canucks against the Henderson Silver Knights. Diwali themed activations such as Henna artists, a South Asian marketplace, performances by DJ Heer, the Bhangra Dancing School, Dhol drummers, and more will be on display at the Abbotsford Centre.

A limited edition Diwali ticket package is available for this game only including two (2) tickets and two (2) Diwali t-shirts for $76.

