Jackson Cates Assigned from Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Jackson Cates has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers Director of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Cates, 25, has played in three games with the Flyers this past week where he was teammates with his brother, Noah Cates. The lefty shooting center from Stillwater, MN played 37 games with the Phantoms last year scoring 2-8-10 before his season was cut short with an injury on March 5, 2022 against Charlotte. He also played in 11 games with the Flyers last season scoring his first career NHL goal at Montreal in December. The Minnesota-Duluth product is entering his second full season of professional hockey.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this afternoon with a 3:05 p.m. matchup against the Cleveland Monsters at PPL Center.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center continues Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Haunted on Hamilton, with a special Halloween-style Orange and Black theme, takes place with a pair of games on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Bridgeport Islanders.

Kids in costume get to participate in a Halloween Parade with meLVin on the ice during the first intermission of the October 29 game.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

