IceHogs Battle Moose in Home-Opening Weekend Finale Today at 4 PM

The Rockford IceHogs greet the Manitoba Moose for the third time in four games at the BMO Center at 4:00 p.m. CT on Sunday. Grab the latest game info in the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview!

Postgame skates on the BMO Center ice are BACK! Bring your ice skates to the game for the return of Skate with the Hogs, a postgame skate with your favorite IceHogs players!

PRE-GAME BLOCK PARTY: Come celebrate at our Opening Act Block Party, presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. The block party will be the first opportunity to get your hands on our Opening Night giveaway, a Hard Rock Hammy t-shirt, sponsored by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. The party starts at 4:30 and will feature live music by Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, beer specials, food trucks, and fun games and activities.

Players to Watch

After three games, forwards Lukas Reichel (2G, 2A) and David Gust (1G, 4A) are tied for the IceHogs lead in points this season at four. Trailing Reichel and Gust, forward Luke Philp sits at three points with two goals and an assist.

Hello Old Friend

The Rockford IceHogs will face the Manitoba Moose for the third time in four games in the 2022-23 campaign. The two clubs split the season-opening weekend with the IceHogs claiming the 5-4 overtime comeback win last Saturday in Winnipeg, and the Moose secured a 4-0 victory last Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

See You Later

Taking advantage of the Central Division action, the IceHogs and the Moose will not see each other again on the ice until January 31st, 2023. The Manitoba Moose (3-0-1-0) are currently in first place in the Central Division, and the Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0) are tied for the fourth.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, andRockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 1-2-0-0, 2 points (T-4th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 3-0-1-0, 7 points (1st, Central Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Manitoba, 5-4 OT Win Recap & Highlights

Oct. 16 at Manitoba, 0-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Oct. 23 at Rockford, 4 PM

Jan. 31 at Rockford, 7 PM

Mar. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

Mar. 22 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Mar. 24 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Apr. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

IceHogs vs. Moose 2022-23 Head-to-Head Record

1-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

24-24-3-3

