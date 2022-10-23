Barracuda Climb out of Two-Goal Hole, Upend Knights 3-2

October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (4-0-0) overcame a 2-0 deficit on Sunday afternoon at Tech CU Arena as Eetu Mäkiniemi settled into the game after a pair of first-period goals, stopping the final 28 shots he faced after that point, and the Barracuda netted a goal in each period, downing the Henderson Silver Knights, 3-2. The win marks the first 4-0-0 start in franchise history.

The first period saw an early power-play within the opening two minutes for the Barracuda. However, a short-handed Jonas Rondbjerg (1) goal gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead at 3:15 as he steered in his own rebound on a partial breakaway. Henderson then took a 2-0 advantage when Sheldon Rempal (2) snapped one off the pipe and in on a two-on-one. With just over six minutes left in the period, the Barracuda finally settled into the game as rookie Thomas Bordeleau (3) slashed Henderson's lead in half to make it 2-1 at 14:10.

In the second, Luke Johnson (2) would level the score on a breakaway with just over three minutes remaining in the period.

In the third, the Barracuda would take its first lead of the game as C.J. Suess (1) ripped a drop-pass in from the slot over the glove of Michael Hutchinson at 11:12. Mäkiniemi (2-0-0-0) make 16 saves in the third to pick up the win, his eighth in a row in the AHL.

The Barracuda finished the game 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and have now successfully killed off 18 straight on the PK to begin the year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.