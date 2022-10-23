Firebirds Take High-Scoring Contest from Canucks

The Firebirds found their way back into the win column following a 7-4 win over the Abbotsford Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Sunday night.

A back-and-forth first period resulted in a total of six goals, three between each team: Jimmy Schuldt started the scoring for the Firebirds before the Canucks evened the game at 3:01 of the opening frame. Abbotsford took a 2-1 lead on a powerplay tally, but it took only 29 seconds for Tye Kartye to net his first professional goal to tie things up for Coachella Valley. The teams traded goals in the second half of the first period as the Firebirds answered a Canucks powerplay goal with a Carsen Twarynski re-direct from a Matt Tennyson shot.

The goal scoring continued just 40 seconds into the second period. Jesper Froden, on a desperation attempt, slid the puck between the legs of Canucks' netminder Arturs Silovs to put the Firebirds back on top, 4-3. Abbotsford converted on a shorthanded goal to even the score less than two minutes later. Following the Abbotsford strike, Coachella Valley goaltender Chris Gibson was replaced by Callum Booth. Just 2:18 after the tying tally, Ville Petman slid the puck to John Hayden who deposited his first goal of the season into the back of the net to put the Firebirds up 5-4.

Ryker Evans' added his first professional goal at 11:38 of the third period and Austin Poganski sealed the victory with an empty net goal with three seconds remaining.

With the win, the Firebirds begin their inaugural season 3-1-0-0.

Coachella Valley continues their Home Away from Home Series on Friday night with a matchup against the Calgary Wranglers from Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV - John Hayden (1G)

2.) CV - Ryker Evans (1G, 1A)

1.) CV - Jesper Froden (1G, 1A)

