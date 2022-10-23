Dell Makes 34 Stops, Barracuda Blank Knights

October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (3-0-0-0) found the back of the net four times as veteran goaltender Aaron Dell shut out the Henderson Silver Knights (1-4-0-0) in the team's first ever regular season game at Tech CU Arena in front of a near capacity crowd on Saturday night.

Tristen Robins (2) would score the first goal at Tech CU Arena and the Barracuda would see Dell make multiple sprawling saves to hold Henderson off the board. With just over two minutes left in the opening frame, Brandon Coe (1) would pick up his first of the season.

Finding the back of the net again in the second period, Coe (2) would collect his second of the season and second of the night, tipping in a Derrick Pouliot shot.

Not to be kept off the scoresheet, Thomas Bordeleau (2) would net the fourth Barracuda goal with just under six minutes left in the game on a delayed penalty.

Dell secured the shutout, the ninth of his AHL career, and claimed his second win of the short season.

The first night of back-to-back games between the Barracuda and Silver Knights saw Jeffrey Viel (SJ) and Kyle Marino (HSK) drop the gloves, firing up a packed house.

The Barracuda penalty kill maintained it's perfect record, going 4-for-4 on Saturday are now 14-for-14 on the season.

With a perfect record and six points in the standings, the Barracuda will look to continue their success on Sunday in a rematch against the Silver Knights right back at Tech CU Arena (3 p.m.). Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.