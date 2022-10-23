Bruins Fall to Penguins 2-1 Amidst Third Period Offense
October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Two goals 1:57 apart in the third period were enough for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to top the Providence Bruins by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Joona Koppanen notched the lone goal for Providence, while Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced. The Bruins fall to 3-1-1-0 on the season, while the Penguins improve to 3-0-1-0.
Stats
Koppanen's goal was good for his first of the season.
Toporowski has points in four straight games thanks to an assist tonight.
Kinkaid stopped 27 shots of the 29 he faced.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
Providence snapped a 0-for-15 stretch on the power play.
Atlantic Division Standings
TEAM GP PTS
Charlotte 4 8
Bridgeport 5 8
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 7
Providence 5 7
Hershey 4 5
Springfield 5 4
Lehigh Valley 3 3
Hartford 4 2
Next Game
The P-Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, October 28 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
