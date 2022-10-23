Penguins Wrap-Up Perfect Weekend with 2-1 Win over Bruins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins completed a perfect three-in-three weekend by defeating the Providence Bruins, 2-1, at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-0-1-0) executed a gritty gameplan to keep the contest scoreless through the first two periods, and then blitzed the Bruins in the third. Ty Glover and Valtteri Puustinen scored their first goals of the season during that third-period onslaught, while Dustin Tokarski turned in 30 saves on the day.

For his second start in a row, Tokarski was unblemished through 40 minutes. He made 18 total saves in the first two periods, including several stops on high-danger opportunities. Tokarski turned away Luke Toporowski on a breakaway in the first period, and then robbed Georgii Merkulov on the backdoor during a middle-frame man advantage.

The Penguins were firing on all cylinders to start the third period, racking up 10 shots in the first four minutes. Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid finally surrendered the game's first goal to Glover at 6:01 of the third period.

Less than two minutes after Glover notched his first pro goal, Puustinen added to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead with a one-timer on the doorstep.

Providence utilized a power-play goal from Joona Koppanen to pull within one at 13:47, but Tokarski shut down the Bruins the rest of the way.

Kinkaid recorded 27 saves for Providence in its first regulation loss of the season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back home on Wednesday, Oct. 26 against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck Drop for the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:05 p.m.

