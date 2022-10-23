Reign Wins Over San Diego
October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Jacob Doty and Rasmus Kupari each netted a goal and an assist and goaltender Matt Villalta stopped 33 shots as the Ontario Reign (4-1-0) defeated the San Diego Gulls (1-3-0) by a 5-1 score Saturday night at Toyota Arena to claim a sweep of their most heated rival in a home-and-home series this weekend.
Ontario also got goals from Austin Wagner, Aidan Dudas and Samuel Fagemo in the victory, while Jordan Spence collected two primary assists. After their first five games of the season, the Reign have earned eight points and lead the Pacific Division standings.
Date: October 22, 2022
Venue: Toyota Arena - San Diego, CA
Box Score:https://bit.ly/SD_ONT1022
Photos:https://bit.ly/SDONT1022
Three Stars -
1. Jacob Doty (ONT)
2. Rasmus Kupari (ONT)
3. Jordan Spence (ONT)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Olle Eriksson Ek
Next Game: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at San Jose | 7:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena
