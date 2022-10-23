IceHogs Fall to Wolves at Home; Reichel Gets the Fans Rowdy

October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







After a successful Opening Act block party with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0) fell 4-1 to the Chicago Wolves (1-2-0-0) Saturday evening at the BMO Center. Forward Lukas Reichel riled up the crowd with his second goal of the season on the power play in the second period.

The IceHogs clashed with the Wolves in a fast-paced first stanza. After two successful IceHogs penalty kills, Chicago defenseman William Lagesson, assisted by forwards Malte Stromwall and Alexander Pashin, found the back of the net and broke the scoreless frame at 14:28. IceHogs forward Bobby Lynch had an opportunity to punch one in on a penalty shot moments, but came up empty-handed.

The Wolves came out swinging early in the second period when forward Jack Drury scored off the power play from the previous frame after just 16 seconds. On their second man advantage of the stanza, the IceHogs got on the board at 14:08 courtesy of a shot from Reichel. Before the Hogs could do more damage, forward Brendan Perlini snuck one past IceHogs goalie Jaxon Stauber to make the score 3-1 at 19:54 to end the period.

Heading into the third frame, the IceHogs went 4-6 on the penalty kill. Trying to spark a little comeback fire, the Hogs couldn't put together a scoring sequence on three power play opportunities. Chicago's Stromwall walked the puck into an empty net after Stauber was pulled for the extra attacker at 18:35 to end the night's scoring.

The IceHogs continue the Opening Weekend festivities tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Manitoba Moose at 4 p.m. at BMO Center. Treat the whole family to an IceHogs game with the Meijer Family Four Pack. Each pack includes four upper-level tickets, four Meijer reusable grocery bags, four Meijer chip clips, four Meijer coupons, and four IceHogs stadium cups for just $44!

Buy Meijer Family Four Pack Here!

Postgame skates on the BMO Center ice are BACK! Bring your ice skates to the game for the return of Skate with the Hogs, a postgame skate with your favorite IceHogs players!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.