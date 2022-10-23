Monsters Back-And-Forth with Phantoms Ends in 5-4 Loss

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-2-0-0 and are currently tied for first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky jump-started the scoring with a power-play marker at 8:24 of the opening frame off assists from Gavin Bayreuther and Jake Christiansen, but Lehigh Valley's Ronnie Attard responded with a goal at 11:30 and another tally on the man advantage at 16:57 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. Brendan Gaunce converted on a power play at 4:38 of the second period with helpers from Carson Meyer and Emil Bemstrom to tie the game. The Phantoms added a man-advantage marker from Garrett Wilson at 6:07, but Meyer was successful on the power play with a goal at 19:52 off feeds from Kirill Marchenko and David Jiricek, sending the Monsters to the final intermission tied 3-3. Lehigh Valley took control after a goal from Tyson Foerster just 29 seconds into the third period, followed by a shorthanded marker from Max Willman at 5:22. Fix-Wolansky added his second tally of the night at 13:04 with assists from Justin Richards and Bemstrom, but Cleveland came up short by a final score of 5-4.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Troy Grosenick made 39 saves for the victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 - - 4

LV 2 1 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 43 3/6 4/6 18 min / 9 inf

LV 29 2/6 3/6 16 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 24 5 2-2-0

LV Grosenick W 39 4 2-0-0

Cleveland Record: 3-2-0-0, T-1st North Division

Lehigh Valley Record: 2-1-1-0, T-5th Atlantic Division

