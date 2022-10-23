Monsters Back-And-Forth with Phantoms Ends in 5-4 Loss
October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-2-0-0 and are currently tied for first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Trey Fix-Wolansky jump-started the scoring with a power-play marker at 8:24 of the opening frame off assists from Gavin Bayreuther and Jake Christiansen, but Lehigh Valley's Ronnie Attard responded with a goal at 11:30 and another tally on the man advantage at 16:57 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. Brendan Gaunce converted on a power play at 4:38 of the second period with helpers from Carson Meyer and Emil Bemstrom to tie the game. The Phantoms added a man-advantage marker from Garrett Wilson at 6:07, but Meyer was successful on the power play with a goal at 19:52 off feeds from Kirill Marchenko and David Jiricek, sending the Monsters to the final intermission tied 3-3. Lehigh Valley took control after a goal from Tyson Foerster just 29 seconds into the third period, followed by a shorthanded marker from Max Willman at 5:22. Fix-Wolansky added his second tally of the night at 13:04 with assists from Justin Richards and Bemstrom, but Cleveland came up short by a final score of 5-4.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Troy Grosenick made 39 saves for the victory.
The Monsters continue the road trip with a matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, October 26, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 1 - - 4
LV 2 1 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 43 3/6 4/6 18 min / 9 inf
LV 29 2/6 3/6 16 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 24 5 2-2-0
LV Grosenick W 39 4 2-0-0
Cleveland Record: 3-2-0-0, T-1st North Division
Lehigh Valley Record: 2-1-1-0, T-5th Atlantic Division
