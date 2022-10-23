San Diego Falls to Ontario 5-1

October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 5-1 to the Ontario Reign tonight at Toyota Arena and are 1-3-0-0 to start the 2022-23 season.

Brayden Tracey started the scoring at 3:26 into the first frame, his second of the season. The left wing is averaging a point-per-game with 2-2=4 points in his last four contests, marking the highest point total in his first four games of the season in his AHL career.

Nikolas Brouillard skated in his 100th career AHL game tonight, recording 18-41=59 points with a 159 penalty minutes (PIM) from 2016-22. At the conclusion of the game, the blueliner's 2-4=6 points this season ranks second in points and tied for third in assists among AHL defensemen. Brouillard also leads San Diego in points and assists and is tied for the team lead in goals.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 27 saves on 32 shots in his second game of the season.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego to face the Colorado Eagles Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. PT.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Assistant Coach Kris Sparre

On the high shot total over these back-to-back games:

I look at it as two different games. The first game, we played with a lot of pace and we were able to get on pucks and then win them back and contribute offensively by putting pucks to the net. We ran into a really hot goaltender. Tonight, I think we lacked a little bit of energy, which is, I want to say, it's uncharacteristic of what we've seen so far. The shot volume comes from us hounding pucks and being really good on the forecheck and then when we get them back, we know what to do with it offensively.

On the team's power play tonight:

Power play - it's a fine line. We hit the post there on that one right off the faceoff and you know, you're an inch away from not having this conversation. It's one of those things that goals, they're sporadic - they come and go, but we certainly have some work to do in the that area based on this past game.

On losing both games this weekend:

It's discouraging, but it's early in the season. We know that we have a good group of guys in there that are going to respond really well to this. Sometimes, a little bit of adversity, it ends up paying off in the long run, but yeah, a disallowed goal, a post, things like that. Sometimes the hockey gods aren't on your side and we hope they'll be with us on Wednesday.

Left wing Brayden Tracey

On his goal:

I mean, once the puck went in, I decided to go the forecheck and luckily enough, it ended up on my tape. I think I heard Spence on the other team there calling, "over, over." I kind of juts took my guess and went with it and I was happy it ended up in the net.

On what allowed Ontario to play so well:

We gave them too much time. They've got a lot of skilled players over there, a lot of players who can make plays. They've got a deep core. We've got to be first on pucks. It sounds simple, but it creates a lot for them and opens up a lot of ice so I think we've just got to be first on pucks and battel a lot harder.

On if leading Ontario in shots is a positive the team can take with it moving forward:

For sure. We came out, we just had a talk in the intermission there - the second intermission - just come out, play as hard as we can and see what happens. We came out, but not hard enough. Pucks weren't really bouncing our way either. Like I said earlier, we let Ontario set up. For example, like the neutral zone, we've got to go quick up and just go at them, but we were a little bit slow tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.