Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 3-2
October 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 3-2, on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Tech CU Arena.
Jonas Rondbjerg put the Silver Knights on the board early with a shorthanded goal at 3:15 in the first. He collected a rebound from Sheldon Rempal and put it past the Barracuda goaltender for a 1-0 lead.
Rempal then doubled that lead halfway through the period. Assisted by Gage Quinney and Henderson goalie Michael Hutchinson, Rempal made it a 2-0 game.
The Barracuda got on the board with a goal from Thomas Bordeleau late in the first. The teams headed into intermission with a score of 2-1.
The Barracuda scored the only goal of the second period. Luke Johnson scored on the breakaway to tie the game, 2-2.
C.J. Seuss gave San Jose their first lead of the game, assisted by Max Veronneau and Johnson. It would be the final goal of the game, with the Barracuda earning a weekend sweep.
The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Friday, Oct. 28, at The Dollar Loan Center. The team will be celebrating Nevada Day, and puck drop is set for 11 a.m. Click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2022
- Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Seney Strikes Twice; Moose Deny Comeback Effort with 6-3 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Fall to Wolves at Home; Reichel Gets the Fans Rowdy - Rockford IceHogs
- Six Different Moose Skaters Light Lamp In Win - Manitoba Moose
- Team Effort Lifts Griffins over Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Top Monsters 5-4 in Wild Opening Weekend Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Wrap-Up Perfect Weekend with 2-1 Win over Bruins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport wins fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Back-And-Forth with Phantoms Ends in 5-4 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Bruins Fall to Penguins 2-1 Amidst Third Period Offense - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Tie Game Late, But Can't Hold off Islanders Push in 5-2 Defeat in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pittsburgh Recalls Caggiula, Poulin - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Jackson Cates Assigned from Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Toronto Marlies Host Griffins for 2nd Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack and Islanders Kick off 'Battle of Connecticut' in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #4 - Condors at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Battle Moose in Home-Opening Weekend Finale Today at 4 PM - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Secure 5-3 Opening Night Victory with Four-Goal Second Period - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dell Makes 34 Stops, Barracuda Blank Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Wins Over San Diego - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Falls to Ontario 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Wranglers - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 3-2
- Silver Knights Fall, 4-0, to Barracuda
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 4-3, to the Bakersfield Condors at Home
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 5-3, in Road Game against Ontario
- Pachal Prepared to Lead, Grow as Captain