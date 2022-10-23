Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 3-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 3-2, on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Tech CU Arena.

Jonas Rondbjerg put the Silver Knights on the board early with a shorthanded goal at 3:15 in the first. He collected a rebound from Sheldon Rempal and put it past the Barracuda goaltender for a 1-0 lead.

Rempal then doubled that lead halfway through the period. Assisted by Gage Quinney and Henderson goalie Michael Hutchinson, Rempal made it a 2-0 game.

The Barracuda got on the board with a goal from Thomas Bordeleau late in the first. The teams headed into intermission with a score of 2-1.

The Barracuda scored the only goal of the second period. Luke Johnson scored on the breakaway to tie the game, 2-2.

C.J. Seuss gave San Jose their first lead of the game, assisted by Max Veronneau and Johnson. It would be the final goal of the game, with the Barracuda earning a weekend sweep.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Friday, Oct. 28, at The Dollar Loan Center. The team will be celebrating Nevada Day, and puck drop is set for 11 a.m. Click here for tickets.

