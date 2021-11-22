Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 8-4-0-0, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 19 vs. Iowa (5-1 Win)

November 20 vs. Iowa (6-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 24 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 25 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 26 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, November 22 through Sunday, November 29)

Monday, November 22 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Tuesday, November 23 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, November 24 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, November 25 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, November 26 - Game vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 - No Practice

Sunday, November 28 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Turn on the goal light: The Walleye struck early and often over two weekend wins against the Iowa Heartlanders. In both Friday's and Saturday's contest Toledo scored three goals in the first period to get out in front and cruised to wins of 5-1 and 6-1. Forward Matt Berry led the way with six points (3G, 3A) in the pair of games. With the wins, the Walleye are 4-0-0 against Iowa this season.

Top Fish: The Walleye have the only two players in the ECHL this year to reach 20 points. Forward Matt Berry (8G, 13A) and TJ Hensick (9G, 11A) are now first and second in scoring for all league players. Defenseman Blake Hillman's 13 points (2G, 11A) are second most among all ECHL defensemen.

Goals equate to wins: When the Walleye offense gets rocking it has loaded up wins on the scoreboard. Toledo is 8-0-0 when they have scored three or more goals on the year. When they have failed to reach three strikes in a contest they are 0-4-0.

Starting fast: Toledo is a perfect 7-0-0 when they get the first goal of the game and they currently lead the ECHL with 19 first period goals. The Walleye have outscored the opposition 19-10 in the first period through the first twelve games this year.

Three in three over the holiday: Toledo starts its busy week with the first meeting of the season against Cincinnati. Toledo owns an all-time mark of 83-60-10 against the Cyclones. Thursday night the Walleye will skate in Fort Wayne for a Thanksgiving game against the Komets. Toledo is still looking for its first win of the season against the Komets after dropping each of the first two matchups. Finally the Walleye will welcome in the Indy Fuel Friday for the third meeting of the season. Toledo has bested the Fuel each of the first two times.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Berry (3 goals - 3 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .941 save %)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.