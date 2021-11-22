Garreffa Loaned to Solar Bears

DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Joe Garreffa has been loaned to the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, while forward Steenn Pasichnuk has been recalled from the Solar Bears by San Jose. Orlando has also traded goaltender Stefanos Lekkas to the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations, and has placed goaltender Alex Dubeau on team suspension to protect his ECHL rights following Dubeau's departure to pursue a playing opportunity in Europe.

Garreffa, 22, has one assist in three games with Orlando, and has also appeared in five games with the Barracuda.

Pasichnuk, 26, has four points (3g-1a) in 12 games with the Solar Bears.

Lekkas, 25, suited up in one game for the Solar Bears following his acquisition in a trade with Fort Wayne on Nov. 9.

Dubeau, 27, appeared in one game for the Solar Bears after signing with the club on Nov. 2. He also earned a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL during his time with Orlando.

