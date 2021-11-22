Americans Weekly
November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans will hit the road for three games this week against the Idaho Steelheads. Wednesday night will be the first game of the season series. The two teams did not face each other last season, due to the Steelheads not participating in play due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 4-6-2 (10 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Wednesday, November 17th @ Rapid City
Score: 6-5 SOW
Game Winning Goal: Chad Costello
Winning Goalie: Antoine Bibeau
Losing Goalie: C Kehler
Antoine Bibeau: Saves: 40
Antoine Bibeau: Shots: 45
Allen at Rapid City Box Score
Friday, November 19th @ Rapid City
Score: 6-1 L
Game Winning Goal: Logan Nelson
Winning Goalie: L Parik
Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne
Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 18
Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 22
Allen at Rapid City Box Score
Saturday, November 20th @ Rapid City
Score: 5-4 W
Game Winning Goal: Gavin Gould
Winning Goalie: Hayden Lavigne
Losing Goalie: David Tendeck
Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 31
Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 35
Allen at Rapid City Box Score
-- This Week's Games --
Wednesday, November 24th @ Idaho Steelheads
Time: 8:05 pm CST
Location: Boise, Idaho
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 26th @ Idaho Steelheads
Time: 8:05 pm CST
Location: Boise, Idaho
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 27th @ Idaho Steelheads
Time: 8:05 pm CST
Location: Boise, Idaho
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (6) Ryan Lohin
Assists - (10) Spencer Asuchak
Points - (15) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (3) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Gavin Gould
Game Winning Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and three others
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs
Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Ryan Lohin
Penalty Minutes - (31) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+3) Darian Skeoch and Gavin Gould
Shots on Goal - (41) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau
Goalie Wins - (2) Antoine Bibeau
Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
Spencer Asuchak is on a seven-game point streak (4 goals and 7 assists).
Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with three power play goals.
Chad Costello picked up his 500th ECHL point on Saturday night with two assists (501).
Chad Costello is on a five-game point streak (2 goals and 5 assists).
Gavin Gould is on a five-game point streak (4 goals and 5 assists).
Gavin Gould scored the first Americans Hat Trick of the season, and his first pro hat trick on Saturday night (3 goals and 1 assist).
The Americans are 2-2-2 when scoring first.
Allen has given up the most shorthanded goals in the league (7).
The Americans are being outscored 23 to 12 in the third period.
The Americans are being outshot 159 to 111 in the second period.
Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:
Tuesday, November 23 - Travel Day
Wednesday, November 24 - Game Day Skate 12:15 pm CST
Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:05 pm CST
Thursday, November 25 - Thanksgiving Holiday
Friday, November 26 - 12:15 pm Game Day Skate 12:15 am CST
Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:05 pm CST
Saturday, November 27 -Game Day Skate TBD
Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:05 pm CST
Sunday, November 28 - Travel Day
