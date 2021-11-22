Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans will hit the road for three games this week against the Idaho Steelheads. Wednesday night will be the first game of the season series. The two teams did not face each other last season, due to the Steelheads not participating in play due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 4-6-2 (10 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, November 17th @ Rapid City

Score: 6-5 SOW

Game Winning Goal: Chad Costello

Winning Goalie: Antoine Bibeau

Losing Goalie: C Kehler

Antoine Bibeau: Saves: 40

Antoine Bibeau: Shots: 45

Allen at Rapid City Box Score

Friday, November 19th @ Rapid City

Score: 6-1 L

Game Winning Goal: Logan Nelson

Winning Goalie: L Parik

Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne

Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 18

Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 22

Allen at Rapid City Box Score

Saturday, November 20th @ Rapid City

Score: 5-4 W

Game Winning Goal: Gavin Gould

Winning Goalie: Hayden Lavigne

Losing Goalie: David Tendeck

Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 31

Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 35

Allen at Rapid City Box Score

-- This Week's Games --

Wednesday, November 24th @ Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 26th @ Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 27th @ Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (6) Ryan Lohin

Assists - (10) Spencer Asuchak

Points - (15) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (3) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Gavin Gould

Game Winning Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and three others

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs

Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Ryan Lohin

Penalty Minutes - (31) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+3) Darian Skeoch and Gavin Gould

Shots on Goal - (41) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau

Goalie Wins - (2) Antoine Bibeau

Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

Spencer Asuchak is on a seven-game point streak (4 goals and 7 assists).

Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with three power play goals.

Chad Costello picked up his 500th ECHL point on Saturday night with two assists (501).

Chad Costello is on a five-game point streak (2 goals and 5 assists).

Gavin Gould is on a five-game point streak (4 goals and 5 assists).

Gavin Gould scored the first Americans Hat Trick of the season, and his first pro hat trick on Saturday night (3 goals and 1 assist).

The Americans are 2-2-2 when scoring first.

Allen has given up the most shorthanded goals in the league (7).

The Americans are being outscored 23 to 12 in the third period.

The Americans are being outshot 159 to 111 in the second period.

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Tuesday, November 23 - Travel Day

Wednesday, November 24 - Game Day Skate 12:15 pm CST

Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:05 pm CST

Thursday, November 25 - Thanksgiving Holiday

Friday, November 26 - 12:15 pm Game Day Skate 12:15 am CST

Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:05 pm CST

Saturday, November 27 -Game Day Skate TBD

Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:05 pm CST

Sunday, November 28 - Travel Day

