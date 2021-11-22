Solar Bears to Host Women in Hockey Night on Saturday, November 27

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will celebrate the contributions of women in hockey throughout their game on Saturday, Nov. 27 when Orlando hosts the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, as part of Women in Hockey Night.

Orlando's Community Hero segment, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, will highlight Sondra Pacey, the founder and program director of the Orlando Express girls' hockey development program. Established in January of 2017, the Orlando Express exists to provide an atmosphere for young women to participate in a positive environment while playing ice hockey.

The Solar Bears will be led onto the ice by a female Kid Captain while the first intermission Mites on Ice program will feature a scrimmage of two all-girls teams. Members of the Tampa Bay Crunch girls U18 and U14 teams will also be recognized during the game.

During the game's promotional timeouts, the Solar Bears will also play personal video segments recorded by women who hold prominent roles within top NHL, Olympic and college programs - ranging from players, hockey operations staff, coaches, executives and media personnel - intended to provide encouragement, advice and guidance for all girls and women in attendance who wish to be involved with the sport of ice hockey.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road for a meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Thanksgiving morning on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

