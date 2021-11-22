Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Former Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Carl Nielsen

(Orlando Solar Bears) Former Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Carl Nielsen(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears begin a busy week that features four games - including three at home - as the Solar Bears look to extend their hottest start on home ice in club history, now at 4-0-0-0 this season at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday before returning home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25 vs. Norfolk Admirals at 11 a.m. - Thirsty Thursday

Saturday, Nov. 27 vs. Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. - Women in Hockey Night

Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Norfolk Admirals at 3 p.m. - VyStar Solar Bears Sunday

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 6-5-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 19 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 10 assists

PIM LEADER: Luke McInnis - 15 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Florida Everblades: 3-2 L

After surrendering a goal 17 seconds into the contest, the Solar Bears rallied to take a 2-1 lead, but Florida stormed back in the third period, and Joe Pendenza scored with less than four minutes remaining to deal Orlando a loss at the end of its five-game road trip. Brad Barone made 50 saves for the Solar Bears in the loss.

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Maine Mariners: 5-4 W

Following a scoreless first period, both teams tallied a pair of goals in the second period. Kevin Lohan scored 25 seconds into the third period, and Orlando never relinquished the lead, ultimately hanging on for a one-goal victory. Tyler Bird and Michael Brodzinski each logged a goal and an assist in the win.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

During this past Saturday's game against the Maine Mariners, the Solar Bears hosted a canned food drive to benefit the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. We'd like to extend our gratitude to all of our fans who brought canned food donation items to the game!

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk enters the week with 19 points (9g-10a), which leads the Eastern Conference and ranks third overall. His 11-game point streak came to an end on Saturday vs. Maine.

The Solar Bears are 5-0-0-0 when scoring first, and are the only Eastern Conference team with a 1.000 win percentage when scoring first.

Brad Barone set a new ECHL career-high with 50 saves on Wednesday at Florida.

The Solar Bears are second with a power play operating at 35.7% (10-for-28).

Michael Brodzinski needs one point on the power play to pass Eric Faille (33 points) for the most power-play points in team history. He also enters the week tied for the lead among Eastern Conference defensemen with 13, and is riding a five-game point streak (3g-5a).

Orlando is averaging the fewest penalty minutes among South Division clubs with 10.42 minutes assessed per game.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 12 GP, 8-4-0, .915%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 1g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 14 GP, 0g-1a

* Currently assigned to AHL

