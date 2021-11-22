Fuel Sign Forward Keegan Iverson

November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have signed forward Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract.

Iverson, 25, joins the Fuel after he spent the last three seasons with Mount Royal University (USports). A third-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (85th overall) by the New York Rangers, Iverson has experience at the AHL and ECHL level, splitting the 2017-18 season between the Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs. Skating in 35 games with the Monarchs, Iverson tallied six goals and 12 assists.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward played five seasons for the Portland Winterhawks. Skating in 293 games over five years, Iverson registered 80 goals, 110 assists and 382 penalty minutes as well as served as captain during his final junior season.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.